Clear64° FULL FORECASTClear64° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

After striking Pinellas sheriff's crusier, deputies say impaired driver didn't stop

  • Times staff

Friday, February 3, 2017 11:16pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
Kimberly Kuhlow, 44, of New Port Richey, was arrested Friday after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said she struck a parked sheriff's cruiser while impaired. [Courtesy of Pinellas County Sheriff's Office]

Kimberly Kuhlow, 44, of New Port Richey, was arrested Friday after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said she struck a parked sheriff's cruiser while impaired. [Courtesy of Pinellas County Sheriff's Office]

CLEARWATER — A 44-year-old New Port Richey woman was arrested early Friday after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said she drunkenly drove into a sheriff's cruiser and kept on going.

Related News/Archive

Kimberly Kuhlow, of 7107 Magnolia Dr., was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, DUI involving property damage, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test.

The incident took place about 12:30 a.m. on U.S. 19 N Frontage Road south of 150th Avenue N. Deputy Tiffany Ashcom, 31, drove up to a disabled vehicle in the north curb lane of Frontage road, activated her emergency lights and parked behind the stopped vehicle.

Ashcom was sitting in her vehicle, the agency said, when a 2015 Hyudai Elantra headed north on Frontage Road struck the front driver's side of the sheriff's cruiser. The Hyundai didn't stop and kept driving north, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A tow truck driver who had just arrived witnessed the crash and followed the Hyundai, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies soon pulled over the vehicle and arrested Kuhlow. Deputies said they "detected signs of impairment."

Ashcom was not injured in the crash. Kuhlow was being held in the county jail late Friday in lieu of $1,755 bail.

After striking Pinellas sheriff's crusier, deputies say impaired driver didn't stop 02/03/17 [Last modified: Friday, February 3, 2017 11:29pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...