Chicago mayor welcomes federal help, warns against deploying troops

  • Associated Press

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 12:57pm

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel suggested the federal government could devote even more resources to tracking the flow of illegal guns into Chicago from neighboring Indiana, where gun laws aren't as strict as in Illinois; as well as putting more money into federal after-school programs and "investing in neighborhoods that are hard hit by poverty (that) become a breeding ground for violence." [Associated Press]

CHICAGO — A day after President Donald Trump declared he was ready to "send in the Feds" if Chicago can't reduce its homicides, Mayor Rahm Emanuel warned against deploying the National Guard, saying it would hurt efforts to restore trust in the police.

Trump offered no details on what kind of federal intervention he was suggesting or if it could involve troops, but the mayor cautioned that using the military could make matters worse.

"We're going through a process of reinvigorating community policing, building trust between the community and law enforcement," the mayor told reporters Wednesday. Sending troops "is antithetical to the spirit of community policing."

He said he welcomed federal help battling "gangs, guns and drugs."

On Tuesday night, Trump tweeted: "If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!"

If the president was suggesting the use of federal troops, such a plan could face practical and constitutional obstacles. A law dating back to 1878 prohibits the deployment of federal troops to do the jobs of domestic police, with some rarely invoked exceptions.

In his campaign, Trump talked regularly about getting tough on crime, sometimes singling out Chicago, which was in the midst of a year in which the death toll soared to 762 — the most killings in the city in nearly two decades and more than New York and Los Angeles combined.

His tweet also came less than two weeks after the Justice Department issued a scathing report that found years of civil rights violations by Chicago police. The investigation was launched after the release of a video showing the 2014 death of a black teenager who was shot 16 times by a white officer.

The Justice Department documented cases in which officers shot people who did not pose a threat and used stun guns for no other reason except that people refused officers' commands.

Emanuel, a Democrat who once worked as former President Barack Obama's White House chief of staff, said the police department already partners with federal agencies such as the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration to combat crime, including efforts to halt the flow of illegal guns pouring into Chicago from elsewhere. He said he would like to see that cooperation "expanded dramatically."

On Tuesday night, the mayor told WTTW's Chicago Tonight that he welcomed government assistance in the form of more money to hire officers and more resources to track illegal guns. But he also bluntly said the government has not done nearly enough, something he reiterated on Wednesday.

Over the years, he said, when it comes to after-school activities, summer jobs and other youth programs, the government "has walked away."

Trump's tweet came a day after Emanuel criticized Trump for worrying about the size of the crowd at his inauguration.

The figures cited by Trump are the same as those published Monday in the Chicago Tribune.

The numbers were slightly different from the latest tally by the Chicago Police Department. As of Tuesday, police said, 234 people have been shot in 2017, including 38 who died. At this point last year, 227 people had been shot, including 33 deaths.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi explained that the department's numbers are slightly different because they do not include shootings by officers, shootings that were considered "justified," such as those that were in self-defense, and shootings that were investigated by state police because they occurred on expressways.

It appears that the president's numbers for homicides came from the county's medical examiner's office, Guglielmi said.

Earlier this month, before he took office, Trump tweeted that Emanuel should ask for federal help if he isn't able to bring down the number of homicides.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, a Chicago Democrat, called the president the "tweeter-in-chief" and said Trump would "rather spend his time on Twitter" than look for ways to reduce gun violence.

"The president wants publicity and to be seen beating up on Democratic elected officials and appearing hostile to a big city like Chicago in the eyes of his suburban and rural voters," Gutierrez said.

Another Chicago Democrat, Rep. Mike Quigley, called Trump's threat "reckless and misguided" and a "gross overreach of federal power." He called on the president to increase funding for federal programs that he said were cut by Republicans but would help local law enforcement. He also called on Trump to support "commonsense, pragmatic gun laws."

Trump has offered no specifics, but many steps he could potentially contemplate pose practical and even constitutional obstacles. Here's a look at some of the issues:

NATIONAL GUARD

The most direct — and most extreme — intervention would be sending National Guard troops into Chicago. Both the U.S. president and the Illinois governor have the authority to mobilize the Illinois National Guard. But a federal statute, the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, prohibits the deployment of federal troops to do the jobs of domestic police. While a president could seek to use narrow, rarely invoked used exceptions in that statute, civil libertarians would likely protest any such move.

When asked in August about the notion of deploying the National Guard in Chicago, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner ruled it out. He said he had discussed the idea with police, community leaders and the National Guard, but concluded "no thoughtful leader thinks that's a good idea or would really provide a solution."

Sending armed troops to stand on neighborhood street corners could also undermine what city of Chicago officials have said is a key to improving policing on Chicago's South and West Sides, where most homicides occur: Building trust between law enforcement and residents in those minority communities. Emanuel said sending in guardsmen would be "antithetical" to trust-building.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

The federal government's highest profile intervention in recent years was a yearlong civil-rights investigation of the Chicago Police Department by the Justice Department launched in 2015 under Obama. A damning report released just before Trump's inauguration cited excessive use of force and other problems that not only violated constitutional rights but hampered crime-fighting. Such findings are supposed to trigger a process that, under Obama, typically led to police-reform plans overseen by a U.S. judge. Some activists worry that Trump — endorsed by Chicago's police union during the campaign — won't apply as much pressure on Chicago police to change.

The current U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon in Chicago came under pressure when selected to be the top federal law enforcement official in Chicago three years ago to put violent crime at the top of the city's agenda. But from the start of his tenure, he tempered expectations, saying repeatedly that communities couldn't arrest their way out of the problem of violence and that a more holistic approach is required that included addressing that socio-economic factors underpinning crime.

THE MAYOR

Among the list of things Emanuel told Chicago Tonight the federal government could do was to devote even more resources to tracking the flow of illegal guns into Chicago from neighboring Indiana, where gun laws aren't as strict as in Illinois; as well as putting more money into federal after-school programs and "investing in neighborhoods that are hard hit by poverty (that) become a breeding ground for violence."

"Over the years the federal government (has) stepped back their resources, which we have stepped up," said Emanuel, a Democrat who once worked as Obama's White House chief of staff. After broaching the issue of social programs, he added: "The federal government can be a partner, and to be honest they haven't been for decades."

He said the city has "good relationships" with federal agencies, something Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson echoed in responding directly to Trump's Tuesday night tweet. Johnson said his department is "more than willing to work with the federal government to build on our partnerships" with the Justice Department, FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and others.

GANGS

Federal prosecutors in Chicago have used racketeering and gun laws to go after gangs, who police blame for much of Chicago's deadly violence. One of the largest street-gang cases in recent Chicago history wrapped up this month, with jurors convicting the core leadership of the notorious Hobos street gang on trial for an alleged racketeering conspiracy that prosecutors say included at least nine killings. But many gang experts point to an unintended consequence of prosecuting gang leaders: Breaking up a gang's command structure can often lead to more inter-gang rivalry and, therefore, to even more violence.

Chicago mayor welcomes federal help, warns against deploying troops 01/25/17
Loading...