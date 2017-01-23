Arrest made in Friday night shooting at wake in Dade City

DADE CITY — A man turned himself in to police Saturday night in connection with a Friday night shooting that left a man who had been attending a wake in critical condition.

Jermaine Isaac Ross, 31, of Dade City is accused of shooting Bilal Adur Raheem Belle, 36, in the 37000 block of Moceri Avenue in Dade City about 11:30 p.m. Friday, city police said. Belle, of Brandon, had been attending a wake at a home on Moceri when a large crowd spilled across several yards, officers said.

First responders found Belle lying on the ground near his vehicle, a 2013 Dodge sedan, with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center and underwent surgery Saturday, Dade City Police said.

Ross faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, jail records show. The latter charge stems from an August 2016 shooting incident that also involved Belle, police said, though details were not released. Ross was being held without bail Monday in the Land O'Lakes Detention Center.

Ross has been arrested seven times in Pasco County since 2006 on charges ranging from driving with a suspended license to domestic battery to the sale of drugs.