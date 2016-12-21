Brandon man arrested in slaying of victim found at Tampa gas station

Tampa police arrested Jessie T. Harris Jr., 49, on Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder in the slaying of Gregory A. Walker, 56, of Tampa. Walker was found unconscious and suffering from upper body trauma at a Gold Star Sunoco on Nebraska Avenue on Nov. 10. and later died from his injuries. [Courtesy of Tampa Police Department]

TAMPA — A 49-year-old Brandon man was arrested Tuesday in the slaying of a man found injured in a gas station parking lot last month.

Tampa police said they arrested Jessie T. Harris Jr. on a charge of second-degree murder in front of his Brandon home without incident. Police said Harris was involved in an ongoing dispute with Gregory A. Walker, 56, of Tampa, which erupted the night of Nov. 10.

Officers found Walker unconscious and suffering from upper body trauma at the Gold Star Sunoco, 2317 N Nebraska Ave., about 7 p.m. that evening. Walker later died from his injuries at Tampa General Hospital, police said, and they believe Harris "attacked the victim in connection with an ongoing dispute."

Harris was being held Wednesday in the Hillsborough County jail without bond.