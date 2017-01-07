Authorities looking for two suspects involved in Carrollwood bank robbery

CARROLLWOOD — Hillsborough detectives are looking for two men involved in a bank robbery late Friday afternoon.

Two men inside of a silver, four-door Lexus IS pulled up to the Florida West Coast Credit Union, 10025 N Dale Mabry Highway, at 5:42 p.m. Wearing wigs and wielding a firearm, they entered the credit union and "removed an undisclosed amount of cash," the sheriff's office said.

Surveillance video shows they left through the front door, hopped a fence and left in the Lexus.

Detectives described the first suspect as black, muscular and between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black wig, a black and white checkered shirt, black pants and black shoes. The other suspect is a black man who was wearing a black wig, red dress, grey sweat pants and Ugg boots. He was thin, about 5 feet and 6 or 7 inches tall.

Detectives did not provide additional details.

The Hillsborough sheriff's office asked anyone with information about the suspects to call (813)247-8200.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-873-8477, report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or text a tip using the P3 Tips Mobile app, free for download on iPhones, iPads and Droids.