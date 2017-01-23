Body found in eastern Hernando identified as Lacoochee woman

RIDGE MANOR — Hernando County sheriff's deputies have identified a woman whose body was found along the side of a road Saturday morning and determined that she was killed by someone.

The woman is Robin Patterson, 28, of Lacoochee, according to investigators, though, they said, she has no permanent address. Patterson's body was spotted by a passerby lying along the east side of Burwell Road in Ridge Manor, about a quarter-mile south of Cortez Boulevard.

Investigators said Patterson's manner of death was homicidal violence. Other details were not disclosed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tom Breedlove at (352) 754-6830. Those who wish to report information about Patterson's death anonymously may do so through Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477).