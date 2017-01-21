Brandon man critically hurt in shooting at crowded Dade City wake

DADE CITY — A 36-year-old Brandon man was shot and critically hurt while attending a large wake in Pasco County on Friday night, Dade City police said.

Police are asking for the public's help to find the shooter.

Bilal Adurraheem Belle, of Brandon, was at a wake at a house in the 37000 block of Moceri Avenue, where the crowd had spilled out across "a number of yards," police said.

At 11:35 p.m., police got several calls reporting shots being fired. When they arrived, they found Belle on the ground in front of his sedan with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

His car, a silver Dodge sedan, was parked in the yard at 37307 Moceri Avenue.

He underwent surgery at Lakeland Regional Health on Saturday and remains in "very critical condition," police said.

Dade City police ask anyone with information to call Detective Robert Tungate at 352-521-1495. Callers' identities can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers offers rewards for tips at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).