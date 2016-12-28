Brooksville man faces animal cruelty charge over injured pit bull

Deandre Goodson, 21, of Brooksville faces an animal cruelty charge after deputies found an injured and malnourished pit bull named Chi Chi on his property. [Photo courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office]

BROOKSVILLE — The owner of a pit bull was arrested on a charge of animal cruelty after sheriff's deputies found the dog injured, malnourished and unable to walk.

Hernando County deputies responded to the 800 block of Leonard Street in Brooksville on Dec. 21 after a man called to say he had been bitten by a dog. The owner of the dog was Deandre Goodson, 21, who lives nearby on Josephine Street.

During a search of Goodson's property, a deputy found three pit bulls, two of which were attached to heavy chains with no accessible water, the Sheriff's Office said. The third pit bull, a female dog named Chi Chi, appeared malnourished and wore scares on her face and body. Chi Chi's ears also appeared to be mutilated, deputies said, and she couldn't walk.

According to Goodson, Chi Chi had puppies earlier this month, but ate them. He also said the injuries to her face and body were from the other two dogs on the property attacking her. Goodson said he decided not to seek treatment for the dog's injuries.

Deputies removed Chi Chi from Goodson's care, and a veterinarian said she was suffering from neglect. Goodson was taken into custody Dec. 22 and faces a charge of animal cruelty. He was released from Hernando County Detention Center on Friday after posting $5,000 bail.