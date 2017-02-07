Cash offered if you identify the Hillsborough men in this video

TAMPA — Two would-be robbers left a pair of Family Dollar stores empty-handed Saturday night, authorities say, but not before leaving their images on security cameras.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help identifying and locating them.

The first attempted robbery occurred about 9:41 p.m. at the Family Dollar at 7411 N 56th St., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported, and the second was about 8 minutes later at a store at 4978 E Busch Blvd.

Both men were described as black, 17 to 24 years old, about 5-foot-7, with thin or medium builds. One wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, red knit cap, black pants, black gloves and brown Timberland style work boots. The other wore a black long-sleeved shirt, a black shirt around his mouth and nose, sunglasses, black pants and black boots.

To provide information call HCSO at (813) 247-8200. Or, to be eligible for the reward, first call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477, report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips application.