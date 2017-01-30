Clearwater police searching for suspect in attempted murder

CLEARWATER

Investigators are searching for a 29-year-old man who is accused of trying to murder another man over the weekend.

According to Clearwater police, La'Mel Johnson shot Michael Rackard, 34, during an argument at a home at 124 N Jefferson Ave. Johnson left the scene. Rackard was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries.

Johnson is wanted for attempted second-degree murder. Police described him as 5 feet 7 inches and 205 pounds with multiple tattoos, including "110 percent gangsta" on his left arm and "death before dishonor" on his right arm. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact Clearwater police at (727) 562-4242 or tips@myclearwater.com or contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County by phone at 1-800-873-8477 or by text using the keyword CWPD to 847411.

Times staff