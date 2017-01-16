Clearwater suspect fakes medical problem to escape, police say

Clearwater police say Brian Andres Spradling, 20, escaped from police custody after he faked a medical problem when he was arrested for outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Monday morning.

Spradling was arrested at Brattle Lane and Hinsdale Court shortly after 1 a.m. when police learned he was wanted on two violation of probation warrants during a traffic stop, police said.

After being handcuffed, police said, he faked a medical problem and ran from police.

He was located and taken into custody later Monday, police said.