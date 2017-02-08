Feds looking for sex offender whose head is covered in tattoos

Authorities are looking for a sex offender whose tattoos may make it difficult for him to hide for long.

Matthew Stager — who has what could be called a multitude of tattoos on his face, head and neck — was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Va., on Feb. 2. He was required to self-report to a transitional center in Texas the same day, but never showed up.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.

A description of Stager's height, weight and last-known clothing was not provided. But he does have all those tattoos on his face.