Deputies: Apollo Beach bank robber who carjacked woman arrested in Sarasota

SARASOTA — A man suspected of robbing an Apollo Beach bank this week and then carjacking a woman the next day has been arrested, deputies said.

Carlos Manuel Garcia, 49, was arrested by the Sarasota Police Department late Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Garcia entered the TD Bank at 6176 Highway 41 N about 1 p.m. Tuesday and passed a note to a teller implying he had a gun. After the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, Garcia fled in a Hyundai Sonata, deputies said. A witness identified Garcia as the robber, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The next day, Manuel approached a woman getting into her Kia Sorento at the Dollar General at 2914 First National Drive in Ruskin and, armed with a knife, told her to get out of the SUV, investigators said. The woman was not injured.

Manuel was in the stolen Kia at the time of his arrest in Sarasota, the Sheriff's Office said. He was charged with robbery with a firearm, carjacking and violating probation

