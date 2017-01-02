Deputies continue search for suspect who injured 13-year-old bicyclist in Ruskin

Hillsborough County deputies continue to search for a hit-and-run suspect who struck a 13-year-old bicyclist on New's Years Eve in Ruskin.

The boy was in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Cameron Fuller, of Ruskin, was riding his bike through a marked crosswalk on U.S. 41 and State Road 674 when he was struck by an SUV at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, FHP said.

Troopers said the green 2000-06 green Chevrolet Suburban was driving south on U.S. 41 in the inside lane. The driver didn't see Fuller, troopers said, and hit the 13-year-old with the front left of the car.

The driver didn't stop and kept going south on U.S. 41. Fuller, who was not wearing a helmet, was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).