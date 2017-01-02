Largo police: Fight over woman led to fatal shooting, arrest

LARGO — A fight over a woman led to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on New Year's Eve, according to Largo police.

Jared Tyler Compton, 19, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder on Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Quade Gifford hours earlier. Compton's arrest report revealed what detectives believe led to Saturday night's shooting:

Compton went to Gifford's home with a gun and Halloween mask, police said, to confront Gifford about his relationship with Compton's ex-girlfriend.

The pair got in a fight, police said, and Compton fired a Beretta .32-caliber pistol multiple times. The last shot struck the back of Gifford's head as he was trying to stand up from the ground, according to the arrest report. Gifford died at his home at 616 Rosery Road NW. Largo police were called to the scene at 11:34 p.m. Saturday.

Compton then went to a friend's house where, police said, he told the friend what happened and burned his clothing. Investigators found Compton on Sunday and took him in for questioning. That's where police said Compton implicated himself in the killing. Detectives said they found the gun at the friend's house.

Compton remained in the Pinellas County Jail on Monday, where he was being held without bail.