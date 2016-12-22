Clear65° FULL FORECASTClear65° FULL FORECAST
Deputies investigate report of home invasion in Seminole

  • Times staff

Thursday, December 22, 2016 7:42am

Pinellas County sheriff's deputies are investigating after the report of an armed home invasion in Seminole early Thursday.

The home's residents, two adults and one minor, told deputies that three men wearing bandanas entered the residence with handguns about 1:15 a.m. and held them at gunpoint while they stole their cash and personal belongings.

The armed men left the residence on foot and may have been picked up in a white Chevrolet Camaro, according to the report.

The residents told deputies the men appeared to be in their mid 20s and wore dark colored clothing.

No one was injured, deputies said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with Tampabay.com for updates.

