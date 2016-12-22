Deputies investigate report of home invasion in Seminole

Pinellas County sheriff's deputies are investigating after the report of an armed home invasion in Seminole early Thursday.

The home's residents, two adults and one minor, told deputies that three men wearing bandanas entered the residence with handguns about 1:15 a.m. and held them at gunpoint while they stole their cash and personal belongings.

The armed men left the residence on foot and may have been picked up in a white Chevrolet Camaro, according to the report.

The residents told deputies the men appeared to be in their mid 20s and wore dark colored clothing.

No one was injured, deputies said.

An investigation is ongoing.

