Deputies investigating armed home invasion near Seminole

A 72-year-old man and his wife were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, after a man forced his way into their home in an unincorporated area near Seminole, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Robert Martin had just returned home from a casino Wednesday afternoon when he and his wife, 71-year-old Kathleen Zingler, answered a knock at the door. The man at the door forced his way into their Oak Avenue N home and threatened the couple with a handgun, deputies said.

Martin grabbed the barrel of the gun, leading to a struggle in which the gun was fired, though no one was struck, deputies said. The Sheriff's Office said the man directed the couple into a room and forced them to the ground while he fled with cash and valuables.

Deputies are looking for the man who they described as white, about 20 years old, tall and slender, and wearing all black, a winter coat and glasses. He was also carrying a black revolver, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office believes the man escaped the scene in a vehicle, but deputies didn't have a description for it.

Martin suffered a minor injury to his hand as a result of the scuffle with the robber, deputies said. Zingler was not injured.