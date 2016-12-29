Deputies: Oldsmar man crashes into two cars after fleeing Safety Harbor traffic stop

An Oldsmar man faces drug and traffic charges after deputies said he caused a multi-car crash when he fled an attempted traffic stop in Safety Harbor on Wednesday night.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Vetson F. Love sped away in a 2013 Nissan Altima around 7 p.m. after a deputy attempted to pull him over for failing to stop at a stop sign near the intersection of Seventh Street N and 10th Avenue N in Safety Harbor.

The deputy did not pursue Love, who sped away westbound on Seventh Street N to Cedar Street and approaching McMullen Booth Road.

Love sped through a red light at McMullen Booth Road and crashed into the driver's side of 24-year-old John Pearson's 2008 Cadillac CTS as Pearson drove in the southbound center lane, according to the sheriff's office.

After crashing into Pearson, deputies say Love lost control and crashed into 32-year-old Cassandra Staneefer, who was driving a 2013 Kia Soul in the southbound curb lane on McMullen Booth Road.

Pearson was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, deputies said, and Staneefer was not injured.

Love was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, told deputies he fled when the deputy attempted to pull him over.

Deputies found Love in possession of crack cocaine, according to the sheriff's office.

Love will be transported to the Pinellas County Jail following treatment for his injuries, deputies said.