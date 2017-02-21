Deputies: Armed robberies at eastern Hillsborough convenience stores may be related

Deputies are searching for a man who robbed two 7-Eleven convenience stores within a half hour Tuesday morning.

Security camera footage from the two stores shows the same man driving alone in a white sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

At 4:07 a.m., the man walked into the 7-Eleven at 10016 McMullen Road in Riverview and pointed a handgun at the cashier, forcing him to open the register. He then leaned over the counter and grabbed cash and left the store.

The robber then drove to the 7-Eleven at 16781 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. At 4:25 a.m., he held up the store, threatening the clerk with a handgun , according to the sheriff's office.

The robber is believed to be a black male, 18 to 22, 160 to 180 pounds, with a high-top fade wiandth short dreadlocks, according to the sheriff's office. He wore a long-sleeve white t-shirt, a gray hoodie and dark shorts.

Investigators say the man may also have been involved in a third robbery Tuesday morning, at a Speedway station, 13179 U.S. 301 S in Riverview. That robbery occurred at 3:25 a.m. but no vehicle was seen.

Deputies say this was the third armed robbery at the Speedway since Jan. 9 and the same suspect might be responsible.

No injuries were reported in the three robberies, deputies say.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect in the Speedway robbery is described as a male about 5 -foot-5 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a green Nike sweatshirt, blue pants, black and white shoes, gloves and an orange bear mask.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.