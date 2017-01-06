14-year-old Pasco County teen tried to smother baby with pillow, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY — A 14-year-old boy is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge after sheriff's deputies said he tried to kill a 4-month-old child he was babysitting last month.

Andrew McCormick of Port Richey was babysitting the baby boy, who was not identified, at a New Port Richey home while the child's parents went to a store about 11 p.m. Dec. 29, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. McCormick placed the baby face down onto a blanket on a bed, then put a pillow on top of the baby's head, investigators wrote in McCormick's arrest report.

After he was taken into custody, deputies said, McCormick admitted he intended to kill the baby. McCormick told investigators he sat on the couch and watched as the baby flailed his arms and attempted to roll over.

The baby remained that way for five or 10 minutes, McCormick told deputies, before the parents returned home.

"They immediately ran in and picked the baby up," said Detective Wayne Boekeloo. "The baby was crying, all red."

The Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident on Jan. 3. The families of the teen and the baby are being cooperative, Boekeloo said.

The baby did not suffer any injuries and remains with his family.

In addition to attempted first-degree murder, McCormick is facing a charge of child abuse while in custodial authority. He was arrested Friday and remained in the custody of law enforcement that evening.