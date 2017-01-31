Deputies search for three suspects in Tampa apartment complex vehicle burglaries

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help to locate three people deputies say entered multiple vehicles in an apartment complex in Tampa last month.

The suspects, two males around 18 to 25 years old and one unidentified person, entered multiple unlocked vehicles at the Boardwalk Apartments at 3130 W Lambright St. around 4:35 a.m. on Sept. 30, deputies said.

They later removed two Genesis V2100 bicycles from the bike rack of a vehicle, deputies said, and fled the complex.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813)-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.