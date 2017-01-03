Deputies searching for car in New Year's Eve road rage incident

TRINITY

Pasco County sheriff's deputies were looking for a vehicle that was involved in what they are calling a road rage incident on New Year's Eve.

Gregory Allan Stickle, 55, William Lee Marshall, 35, and Josephine Angelique Wright, 49, were traveling north on Seven Springs Boulevard about 2:45 p.m. when "a road rage incident occurred," according to the Sheriff's Office. Someone in another vehicle fired one shot into Wright's vehicle, the bullet exiting through the windshield. Nobody was hurt.

Deputies believe the vehicle they are trying to locate is a late model and dark green in color with a Florida license plate, tinted windows, chrome bumpers and a chrome emblem on the trunk. Investigators didn't know the make or model of the car or whether it had four doors or two.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office's crime tips line toll-free at 1-800-706-2488.

Times staff