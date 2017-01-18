Deputies: Woman steals hundreds of dollars worth of feminine products, sex toys

LARGO

Deputies: Woman steals feminine products, sex toys

A 28-year-old woman is accused of grand theft after deputies said she stole about $450 worth of feminine products on Christmas Day.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Sarah Catherine Stark of Largo went to the CVS Pharmacy at 3765 Ulmerton Road and removed products including moisturizers and Trojan vibrators from their boxes. She then hid them in her purse and left the store.

She was arrested Jan. 10 on a grand theft charge.

TREASURE ISLAND

Man who can't use Groupon tries to fight with everyone, police say

Terry Lynn Kimball walked into Feola's Italian Ristorante on Jan. 15 ready to buy a pizza using a Groupon, police said.

He left in Treasure Island Police Department custody with a charge of disorderly conduct.

The shtick: Kimball, 55, couldn't use the Groupon. When he found out, he caused a disturbance and was asked to leave the restaurant at 10700 Gulf Blvd., according to his arrest report. He then tried to start a fight with the restaurant manager, saying he was going to "kick someone's a--."

He tried to fight with the security guard escorting him out, then with a group of people in the parking lot, asking them, "Who am I going to fight?" He tried the resort next door, too, before police arrived and arrested him.

During an interview, Kimball, of St. Petersburg told officers he was just trying to use his Groupon. But, he said, he couldn't access it on his phone. It broke after he jumped in the water with it.

Compiled by Kathryn Varn, Times staff writer