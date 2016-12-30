Dog poop squabble in Seminole leads 79-year-old to pull out handgun on roadside

Nicholas C. Belmonte, 79, was arrested on aggravated assault charges after deputies said he pulled out his handgun and threatened a group of road workers for telling his wife to clean up her dog's poop. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

SEMINOLE — A squabble over dog poop led a Largo man to pull out a .32 mm handgun and point its laser at a crew of road workers on Thursday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Nicholas Belmonte, 79, pulled over near the intersection of 109th Avenue N and County Road 296 in his Ford Explorer on Thursday around 8:20 a.m.

A worker told deputies that Belmonte got out his vehicle, brandished his black handgun and pointed the laser at the men's heads, threatening to shoot them.

Deputies said Belmonte was upset because one of the workers confronted his wife a few minutes before for not cleaning up her dog's mess in a nearby field.

The workers took cover behind their vehicles and called 911. Belmonte drove away.

Deputies found him at his residence at 1622 Tradewinds Boulevard N in Largo, where they say he admitted he tried to intimidate the workers for upsetting his wife.

He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault for each worker who was on the roadside. He was held on a $20,000 bail but has since bonded out of the Pinellas County Jail.