Fake pizza delivery man steals packages from Tampa homes

  • Times Staff

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 9:21pm

Tampa police are looking for a man posing as a Domino's Pizza delivery guy who they say is instead taking packages left on South Tampa porches.

On Wednesday, police released footage from a home surveillance camera of a black man with short dreadlocks walking up the steps to a front porch and stuffing an empty Domino's pizza delivery bag with a UPS package left at the door. He walks away with the package.

He wore a No. 13 New York Giants football jersey, jeans and a cap bearing the Domino's logo.

Police said the package was found empty near the intersection of W Lowell Avenue and S Schiller Street, along with other empty boxes from packages taken from nearby locations.

Anyone with information is asked to call (813) 231-6130.

Fake pizza delivery man steals packages from Tampa homes 12/21/16 [Last modified: Thursday, December 22, 2016 5:49am]
