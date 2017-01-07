Iraq War veteran charged in fatal shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Iraq War veteran accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others at a busy international airport in Florida was charged Saturday and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Esteban Santiago, 26, told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said. Authorities don't know why he chose his target and have not ruled out terrorism.

Santiago was charged with committing an act of violence in an airport, using a firearm to commit the crime, and causing the death of a person — three federal offenses punishable by death. His first federal court appearance was set for 11 a.m. Monday.

"He was described as walking while shooting in a methodical manner," FBI Agent Michael A. Ferlazzo wrote in an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint against Santiago. "At one point, he exited the Terminal 2 baggage area onto the sidewalk and then re-entered, still carrying the handgun."

That's when a Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy approached.

"Santiago dropped the handgun on the ground," the affidavit says. He didn't try to escape.

"Today's charges represent the gravity of the situation and reflect the commitment of federal, state and local law enforcement personnel to continually protect the community and prosecute those who target our residents and visitors," U.S. Attorney Wifredo Ferrer said.

Authorities said during a news conference that they had interviewed roughly 175 people, including a lengthy interrogation with the cooperative suspect, a former National Guard soldier from Alaska. Flights had resumed at the Fort Lauderdale airport after the bloodshed, though the terminal where the shooting happened remained closed.

Santiago spoke to investigators for several hours after he opened fire with a Walther 9mm semiautomatic handgun that he appears to have legally checked on a flight from Alaska. He had two magazines with him and emptied both of them, firing about 15 rounds, before he was arrested, the complaint said.

BACKSTORY: What we know about Esteban Santiago, suspect in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

"We have not identified any triggers that would have caused this attack. We're pursuing all angles on what prompted him to carry out this horrific attack," FBI Agent George Piro said.

Investigators are combing through social media and other information to determine Santiago's motive, and it's too early to say whether terrorism played a role, Piro said. On Nov. 7, Santiago had walked into an FBI field office in Alaska saying the U.S. government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch Islamic State group videos, authorities said.

"He was a walk-in complaint. This is something that happens at FBI offices around the country every day," FBI Agent Marlin Ritzman said.

On that day, Santiago had a loaded magazine on him, but had left a gun in his vehicle, along with his newborn son, authorities said. Officers seized the weapon and local officers took him to get a mental health evaluation. His girlfriend picked up the child.

On Dec. 8, the gun was returned to Santiago. Authorities wouldn't say if it was the same gun used in the airport attack.

U.S. Attorney Karen Loeffler said Santiago would have been able to legally possess a gun because he had not been judged mentally ill.

Santiago had not been placed on the U.S. no-fly list and appears to have acted alone, authorities said.

The attack sent panicked witnesses running out of the terminal and spilling onto the tarmac, baggage in hand.

Bryan Santiago questioned Saturday why his brother was allowed to keep his gun after U.S. authorities knew he'd become increasingly paranoid and was hearing voices.

Esteban Santiago told his brother that he felt he was being chased and controlled by the CIA through secret online messages. When he told agents at an FBI field office his paranoid thoughts in November, he was evaluated for four days, then released without any followup medication or therapy.

"The FBI failed there," Bryan Santiago said. "We're not talking about someone who emerged from anonymity to do something like this."

Speaking in Spanish outside his family's house in Penuelas, Puerto Rico, the brother said: "The federal government already knew about this for months, they had been evaluating him for a while, but they didn't do anything."

Bryan Santiago said he noted that his brother was behaving differently when he returned from Iraq.

"He sometimes couldn't control his anger," he said. "You could tell something had changed."

Bryan Santiago said his brother had requested psychological help but barely received any.

His mother declined to comment as she stood inside the screen door, wiping tears from her eyes. The only thing she said was that Esteban Santiago had been tremendously affected by seeing a bomb explode next to two of his friends when he was around 18 years old while serving in Iraq.

Esteban Santiago reportedly worked as a guard for Signal 88, a security company. A man who answered the phone of the Anchorage office Saturday declined to comment other than to say the company is cooperating with the investigation.

Information from the Miami Herald was used in this report.