Fight between cousins precedes fatal stabbing in Clearwater

CLEARWATER — Keoni Ivory moved to Clearwater a couple of months ago for a fresh start.

She came at the suggestion of her cousin, Renesha Brown, and sometimes stayed at an apartment with Brown and her two daughters. They were getting along well until Monday, when Clearwater police say Brown stabbed Ivory four times with a knife.

An arrest warrant and an account from Brown's sister chronicles what led up to the stabbing: Ivory dropped Brown's 1-year-old daughter on her head. The two got in a physical fight. And something in Brown snapped.

She was a working mother of two who lived a clean life. Now Brown, 24, is in the Pinellas County Jail facing a second-degree murder charge.

"Something just happened. They both flipped out on each other," said Brown's sister, Renika Brown. "I just wish it never happened because they would be here with me today."

On the morning of the stabbing, Renesha Brown's 8-year-old daughter walked to Renika Brown's apartment a few doors down to tell her that Ivory, 20, had dropped her baby sister on the head, according to the warrant. Renika Brown, 26, went to her sister's apartment with a friend to check on the child.

When she walked in, she found the women in a heated argument. She and her friend tried to break them up. Instead, the fight escalated until they began hitting each other and pulling the other's hair. At one point, Ivory held her cousin down on the couch as she repeatedly punched her, the warrant said.

Renika Brown took the 1-year-old to her apartment out of concern for her safety, thinking her friend was close behind with the older child. Inside, Renesha Brown grabbed a knife from the kitchen cabinet and stabbed her cousin, once in the chest and three times in the arm, police said. Her 8-year-old daughter told police she saw Ivory start to bleed from the mouth.

From her apartment, Renika Brown heard someone yelling. She went back outside and saw neighbors rushing toward her sister's apartment.

Then she spotted Ivory sitting on the front stoop. Blood gushed from her nose and a wound on her chest.

Renika Brown called 911. Ivory died shortly after arriving at Morton Plant Hospital, according to police.

As everyone rushed to her apartment, Renesha Brown walked away from it, the warrant said. She and her daughters went to a neighbor's apartment and told her about the fight with Ivory.

"It was bad," she told the neighbor, according to the warrant. "It was bad."

She borrowed her sister's phone. Then, the 8-year-old daughter told police, she slipped out through the back door, hopped the fence and left.

Clearwater police issued the arrest warrant Tuesday. That evening, Renesha Brown turned herself into investigators. She remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on $250,000 bail.

It was a baffling experience for Renika Brown, she said Wednesday. Her sister had never been violent. Records show she has no criminal history. She worked at a local Walmart to support her kids, whom she loved fiercely, her sister said. The fact that one of them could have been hurt after Ivory dropped her is the only thing Renika Brown could think of that would set off her sister. The baby did not require medical attention, according to police.

"My sister is a sweet person," she said. "She's not the type of person that gets angry."

The cousins didn't grow up together, but Renesha Brown found Ivory on Facebook a couple of years ago, and the two kept in touch, Renika Brown said. Ivory had recently become homeless living in Miami, so Renesha Brown encouraged her to move to Clearwater. She bought clothes and a tablet for her cousin soon after she arrived.

The three of them had grown close over the last few months. They would hang out at Renika Brown's apartment, watching the Oxygen show Bad Girls Club and eating popcorn on the couch. Sometimes they would sit and talk by Lake Bellevue near their apartment complex. Just last month, they got their nails done together, with matching French tips.

But since Monday's chaos, Renika Brown said she's hardly gotten out of bed. She can't stop crying.

