Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles warns of citation scam

The state's motor vehicle agency is warning residents about fraudulent emails getting sent to residents that seek payment and late fees that escalate daily for fake driving citations.

Scammers posing as the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles direct recipients to an email address and linked payment page that appeared to be inactive Tuesday. Officials are urging anyone who has made payments to this page to refute the charge and discuss security measures with their bank.

Neither the DHSMV nor the state clerks of court will email citations to customers or require payments by email, officials said. Real citation numbers will also always be seven alphanumeric digits, according to the DHSMV.

Anyone notified of a suspicious citation is asked to alert their local clerk of court or DHSMV.