Former New Port Richey cop on motorcycle accused of fleeing officer

NEW PORT RICHEY

Ex-officer accused of fleeing cops — again

Francis Downey did it again, New Port Richey police officers said. Downey, 27, a former New Port Richey officer himself, resigned from the force in April after Hernando County sheriff's deputies said he fled from them on his motorcycle when they tried to pull him over for speeding.

Early Tuesday, according to New Port Richey police, an officer attempted to pull over Downey, who was on a motorcycle. And, again, he sped away.

The officer spotted a red motorcycle speeding north on U.S. 19 near Shamrock Drive. The motorcyclist accelerated and led the officer on a milelong pursuit that ended when the rider stopped at Marine Parkway and Grand Boulevard. The officer took the rider, identified as Downey, into custody.

His breath smelled of alcohol, police said, but he didn't appear to be impaired. Downey was arrested on a charge of fleeing to elude and his motorcycle was impounded, officers said.

After the 2016 incident, Downey turned himself in to the Sheriff's Office to face a charge of fleeing to elude. The charge was later dropped, records show, but an internal police department investigation determined he broke department rules, violated the department's code of conduct and engaged in prohibited acts.

Josh Solomon, Times