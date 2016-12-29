Fort Campbell soldier accused of having online sexual relationship with Pinellas minor

Fort Campbell, Ky, soldier Peter Maxx Matlock, 23, was arrested at his parents home in Clearwater around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday after detectives said Matlock admitted to allegations that he was involved in a 10-month sexual relationship with a 14-year-old minor over the internet.

Peter Maxx Matlock, 23, was arrested at his parents' home at 1566 Ridgewood Street in Clearwater around 7:45 p.m. after detectives said Matlock admitted to the allegations during an interview.

The minor, who was 14 at the time and now 15, resides in Pinellas County, deputies said.

According to detectives, Matlock communicated with the minor through Facebook, Skype, and text messages between February and November 2016 while in Fort Campbell.

Detectives said the minor told detectives on Dec. 7 that she had a 10-month online relationship with Matlock and that it had turned sexual in nature.

During their communications, deputies said Matlock requested and obtained numerous nude photographs from the victim, and the two simulated sex on video via Skype.

Detectives said Matlock knew the victim's age during the relationship and had discussed the potential criminal consequences on multiple occasions.

Video evidence that supported the victim's statements was recovered during the investigation, detectives said.

Matlock was transported to Pinellas County Jail and was charged with three counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device, one count of certain uses of computer services or devices prohibited, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device. Bail has been set at $55,000.