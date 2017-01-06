Funeral for Brandon High basketball star set for Saturday

TAMPA — Funeral arrangements have been set for a Brandon High School basketball player killed in a Valrico shooting New Years Day.

A service for Jayquon Johnson, 17, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at New Dawn Restoration Center, 6616 E. Chelsea St. in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has yet to release details on who killed Johnson and why but did say it resulted from a confrontation over a drug transaction.

Johnson, a popular 6-foot-10, 200-pound 10th-grader, was shot and killed at a home in the 4500 block of Cabbage Palm Drive in the Valrico neighborhood of Oakdale Reserve, the Sheriff's Office said. The shooter remained at the scene when deputies arrived but has not been arrested.

Brandon High's varsity men's basketball coach Jamie Turner has created a Go Fund Me page to raise money for Johnson's funeral expenses. By Friday afternoon the site had garnered around $2,600 of it's $13,000 goal in two days.