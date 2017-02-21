DUNEDIN

'Good Samaritan' walks off with woman's purse

A Dunedin man who stopped to help a woman fixing a flat tire stole a purse and a Kindle from her trunk, according an arrest report.

David Michael Concialdi, 38, faces a burglary charge. He pulled over after the woman blew a tire at Alt. U.S. 19 and Curlew Road but could not fix it and left, according to Pinellas sheriff's deputies. He was later found parked on a side road with the purse in his back seat, according to the arrest report. Concialdi said he did not know who owned the purse, deputies wrote.

He was arrested Feb. 14 about 3 p.m.

CLEARWATER

Homeless man accused of hitting seagulls with pipe

Police arrested a man who was swinging a 5-foot PVC pipe at seagulls along N Betty Lane about 7:30 a.m. Feb. 14, according to an arrest report.

Kenneth Terry Craddock, 30, faces a charge of animal cruelty. He is homeless, according to Clearwater police officers, and admitted to hitting a seagull with the pipe.

Investigators later determined that the bird had a broken wing, according to the arrest report. It was taken for treatment by a rescue organization.

ST. PETERSBURG

Woman charged with racing on Bay Pines Boulevard

A 19-year-old Seminole woman is accused of racing a 2005 Ford Mustang on Bay Pines Boulevard near 100th Way N, deputies said.

Michaela Marie Zalewski was stopped about 2 p.m. Feb. 13. She was driving 92 miles per hour in a zone where the posted speed limit is 45 miles per hour, according to an arrest report. The driver she was racing had a Volkswagen Passat that got away, according to deputies.

Zalewski faces a charge of racing on the highway.

LARGO

Police: Man says strip club visit covered under work-only driver's license

A West Palm Beach man told police his restricted driver's license applied to a trip to a strip club because he was there for business.

Juan Esparza Guerrero, 47, was pulled over by Largo police for speeding about 4 a.m. Feb. 10 at Ulmerton Road and Automobile Boulevard, according to his arrest report. Guerrero, whose driver's license allows him to drive only for work purposes, told the officer he was coming from Oz Ladies' and Gentlemen's Club near U.S. 19 and Ulmerton Road.

He explained that a client was in town to look at a property and that the two went for drinks at the club afterward, the report says. During the stop, the officer noticed Guerrero had bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested on a driving under the influence charge. The officer also arrested Guerrero on a charge of a violation of driver's license restrictions.

—Compiled by Zachary T. Sampson and Kathryn Varn, Times Staff Writers