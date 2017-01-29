HCC president Kenneth Atwater arrested in Tampa on DUI charge

Atwater has been HCC’s president since July 2010. ﻿

TAMPA — Kenneth Atwater, the president of Hillsborough Community College, was arrested Saturday night on a DUI charge.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Atwater, 65, crossed over the right lane marker several times while driving a 2010 black Range Rover north on N Dale Mabry Highway about 10:30 p.m.

A deputy pulled the vehicle over at W Broad Street and smelled alcohol on Atwater's breath, the Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy also noted in the arrest report that Atwater's eyes were bloodshot and speech was slurred.

During field sobriety exercises, Atwater showed signs of impairment and refused to provide a breath sample, according to the report.

Atwater was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail and released on $500 bail about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The college's District Board of Trustees issued a statement Sunday evening saying members are still gathering information about the situation.

"Once we have had an opportunity to conduct a thorough review, we will determine the necessary next steps ensuring that we protect the best interests of the college," the statement said.

Atwater has been president at Hillsborough Community College since July 2010. He is the 2017 chairman of the Tampa/Hillsborough Economic Development Corp.