Hillsborough deputies issue warrant for September robbery in Tampa

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant for Curtis Leon Smith, 33, of Tampa, suspected in an armed robbery on Sept. 9 in Tampa.

According to deputies, the suspect implied he had a gun around 6:10 a.m. when he demanded the victim's belongings outside of the Netpark office complex at 5701 E Hillsborough Ave.

The victim gave the suspect his wallet, cell phone, and debit card and PIN number, deputies said.

The suspect then fled in a tan-colored car, deputies said. During the investigation, the debit card was used several times at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa.

Deputies recovered surveillance photos of the car, a tan 1999 Toyota Carolla, with the Florida tag 725 8TP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (727) 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers 1-(800)-873-TIPS (8477).