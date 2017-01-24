Clear69° FULL FORECASTClear69° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Boy, 4, shot in chest, mother's boyfriend held on gun possession charge

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 9:52am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

TAMPA — A 4-year-old Tampa boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest Tuesday while at home with his mother's boyfriend, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Related News/Archive

Circumstances of the shooting have not yet been released. It's unclear who pulled the trigger.

Howeer, deputies charged the boyfriend, 26-year-old Akia Thomas, with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Hillsborough sheriff's Col. Donna Lusczynski said Thomas has 24 prior charges and five convictions and should not have been armed.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Cristal Nunez said the child was in surgery at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa and is expected to survive.

The shooting occurred at Key Vista Apartments northwest of University Mall.

Sheriff's officials said the boy's mother, Delicia D. Forte, 24, had dropped a 1-year-old child at day care and was taking a 6-year-old child to school, leaving the boy in the apartment with Thomas.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Boy, 4, shot in chest, mother's boyfriend held on gun possession charge 01/24/17 [Last modified: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 12:38pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...