Boy, 4, shot in chest, mother's boyfriend held on gun possession charge

TAMPA — A 4-year-old Tampa boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest Tuesday while at home with his mother's boyfriend, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Circumstances of the shooting have not yet been released. It's unclear who pulled the trigger.

Howeer, deputies charged the boyfriend, 26-year-old Akia Thomas, with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Hillsborough sheriff's Col. Donna Lusczynski said Thomas has 24 prior charges and five convictions and should not have been armed.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Cristal Nunez said the child was in surgery at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa and is expected to survive.

The shooting occurred at Key Vista Apartments northwest of University Mall.

Sheriff's officials said the boy's mother, Delicia D. Forte, 24, had dropped a 1-year-old child at day care and was taking a 6-year-old child to school, leaving the boy in the apartment with Thomas.

