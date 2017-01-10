Holiday man faces charges after fleeing traffic stop in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY – A Holiday man fled police early Tuesday morning — prompting a pursuit that ended when his SUV ran out of gas — and called 911 when officers asked him to exit the vehicle during a traffic stop after smelling marijuana, according to New Port Richey police.

Timothy Maurice McCoy, 33, was driving a white Hyundai Santa Fe around 12:16 a.m. when officers conducted a traffic stop at Arthur Avenue and Madison Street in New Port Richey, police said.

McCoy handed his ID to one officer through a partially rolled down window, police said.

Police say one officer smelled marijuana and asked McCoy to exit the vehicle after seeing some on the passenger seat. McCoy refused, police said, and at some point called 911 to complain about the officers.

McCoy started the car as one officer attempted was ordering McCoy out of the vehicle while the other attempted to get into the rear passenger door through a partially rolled down window, police said.

One of the officers entered through the rear passenger door and ordered McCoy to exit at gunpoint, police said. But McCoy refused and fled, nearly running over one officer and forcing the other to jump out of the vehicle to avoid being dragged.

A pursuit followed, during which McCoy called 911 again and told operators he wasn't stopping and had a baby in the car. Police, however, said there was no baby in the car.

The pursuit continued south to State Road 54, east to the Veterans Expressway and south into Hillsborough County, police said.

It ended when McCoy eventually ran out of gas, police said. He pulled into a parking lot at 13178 N Dale Mabry Highway, got out of the car and surrendered without incident, police said.

McCoy is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail without bond and faces charges of fleeing and eluding police, possession of cocaine and marijuana, misuse of 911 system and three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.