17-year-old stages robbery, slashes pregnant stepmother, Largo police say

LARGO — A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he stabbed his pregnant stepmother while in disguise and staged a burglary to make it look like someone else committed the crime, police say.

Nathan Singhavong was arrested on Tuesday on charges of attempted homicide, battery on someone aged 65 or older and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken to the Pinellas County Juvenile Detention Center.

Largo police say the stepmother, Emily Lam, who is 42 years old and 23 weeks pregnant, woke up around 6:15 a.m. to a noise coming from her bathroom, and, after seeing a man's silhouette, ran toward the kitchen.

Police say Singhavong, who had been living at the home in the 800 block of Seventh Street NW in Largo for the past year, was disguised in a hooded mask when he grabbed Lam from behind and knocked her to the floor. He found a knife and slashed at her face and neck.

While Lam was protecting her neck with her arms, her father heard the commotion and jumped on Singhavong's back, police said.

Singhavong broke away and punched Lam in the face before fleeing, police said. Police found the hooded mask outside the home and the grandfather identified it as belonging to the attacker.

When detectives arrived at the scene, Singhavong was in the home. Police say his father was out of town.

"He was pretending like he didn't know anything," said Largo police spokesman Lt. Joseph Coyle. "His story was changing."

Coyle said police found a ripped screen in the front window of the home that was left open, making it appear someone had broken into the home. He said Singhavong confessed to the crimes after being interviewed by police.

Lam was transported to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said. Her father, who was not identified, was not injured.