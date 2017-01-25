Man accused of killing Orlando police officer shouts expletives at another judge

Markeith Loyd, the suspect in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police office, attends his initial court appearance Jan. 19 in Orlando. He made another appearance before another judge on Wednesday on a charge of resisting arrest without violence. [Red Huber | Orlando Sentinel via AP]

ORLANDO — Markeith Loyd went before a judge for the third time Wednesday morning and, again, ended by yelling "f--- you" at a judge.

Loyd, 41, is facing charges in the Dec. 13 death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and the Jan. 9 killing of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

His appearance Wednesday morning was on a new charge of resisting arrest without violence, filed by Orlando police on Tuesday.

The hearing was short, lasting less than a minute. Judge Adam McGinnis read Loyd the charge, set bond at $500 and then excused him.

As two corrections officers started to lead Loyd out of the courtroom, Loyd leaned into the microphone and asked, "I'm here for what?"

He then shouted expletives at McGinnis as the corrections officers led him away.

Loyd again appeared without a lawyer, in a blue jail jumpsuit and with a square of white gauze bandage covering his left eye.

During his first court appearance last week on charges related to Dixon's death, Loyd told a judge he plans to represent himself. He is scheduled to have a hearing Thursday morning to determine whether he is fit to do so.

During his first court appearance on Jan. 19, Loyd went on a profanity-laced rant, offering a defense for his accused crimes. In the second, he was still belligerent and refused to answer the judge's questions. The judge ordered him held without bond.

Loyd was captured by police Jan. 17 in an abandoned home in Orlando's Carver Shores neighborhood after a manhunt that lasted eight days.

Police say he did not follow their directions to put his hands behind his back after he crawled out to the street. Video footage released by Orlando police showed officers kicking Loyd at least twice. He was hospitalized for a day and received treatment for injuries to his face and left eye.