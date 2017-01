Man arrested in fatal shooting on New Year's Eve in Largo

LARGO — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on New Year's Eve, according to Largo police.

Police said they were called at 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 616 Rosery Road, where Quade Gifford was found dead. Investigators questioned Jared Compton at the Largo Police Department on Sunday, when police said he implicated himself in Gifford's death.

Compton was taken to Pinellas County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing.