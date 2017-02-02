Man accused of sexually battering a child is extradited back from Mexico

Domingo Maye, 42, was extradited back to Pinellas County on Wednesday. Pinellas sheriff's detectives said he sexually battered a 5-year-old girl in 2015, then fled to Mexico. FBI agents convinced Maye to turn himself in. He now faces two counts of capital sexual battery on a child under the age of 12. [Courtesy of Pinellas County Sheriff's Office]

A 42-year-old man accused of sexually battering a 5-year-old girl in Pinellas County last year and then fleeing the country was extradited back to the county on Wednesday to stand trial, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Domingo Maye, 42, surrendered Wednesday to FBI agents in Mexico City about a year after detectives said the incident took place, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

In November 2015, the girl was taken to a local hospital with injuries that appeared to be from sexual battery. The girl told her mother she had inappropriate contact with Maye, who was known to her, according to investigators.

When detectives went to track down Maye, they found he had fled to his hometown near Mexico City. A warrant was issued for his arrest. The Sheriff's Office said it did not know his immigration status at the time of the incident.

FBI agents helped detectives contact Maye and convince him to surrender. Maye now faces two counts of capital sexual battery on a child under the age of 12. He is being held in the county jail without bail.