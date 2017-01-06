Man arrested for voyeurism at Goodwill in Brandon

Jack Tempfer, 51, was arrested Thursday after deputies said he was looking under the doors of the women's dressing rooms at a Goodwill in Brandon. [Photo Courtesy of HIllsborough County Sheriff's Office]

BRANDON — A 51-year-old man was arrested Thursday after authorities said he was looking under the doors of a Goodwill women's dressing room, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the Goodwill at 1106 E. Brandon Blvd around 5 p.m. Thursday, where Jack Tempfer, of Seffner, had been looking under the door of one of the rooms while a woman was trying on clothes.

Tempfer was detained and told deputies the victim was his girlfriend, though the Sheriff's Office said she is not.

He faces charges of voyeurism and disorderly moral conduct.

Tempfer has a lengthy arrest history dating back to 1986, the Sheriff's Office said.

He was the second person arrested this week by the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office for voyeurism. On Thursday, a man was also arrested after he attempted to record a plain-clothed female detective in a bathroom stall at a Publix in Riverview.