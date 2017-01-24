Man arrested in Brandon apartment for Louisiana murder, robbery

Thomas Fefee, 26, was arrested at 808 Tealwood Drive in Brandon on Louisiana charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. [Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office]

BRANDON — A man wanted in Louisiana on murder and armed robbery charges was arrested in a Brandon apartment Tuesday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies located Thomas Fefee, 26, at 808 Tealwood Drive in the Woodberry Woods Apartments complex. Fefee refused to come out of the apartment when Hillsborough deputies arrived, but surrendered after several hours when a tactical team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

Fefee, of Denham Springs, La., was taken into custody about 5 p.m. on Louisiana warrants from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. He is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the murder of Corey Graham, 27, in Baton Rouge, La.

Graham was shot several times, according to the Livingston sheriff's office. Fefee is being held in the Hillsborough County jail while the investigation continues.