Man arrested in Plant City accused of lying about military service to solicit money

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Plant City on Wednesday, accused of soliciting funds and misrepresenting military service in Polk County.

Kyle Christopher Barwan was taken into custody Wednesday at his residence, 8010 Franklin Road, according to the Hillsborough County jail's website. He was being held on an out-of-county warrant with bail set at $1,000.

Polk County sheriff's investigators say they received a tip in December from someone who read a blog about Barwan impersonating military officers.

An arrest report says Barwan befriended a woman online and told her lies about his military services while soliciting money from her "to benefit one of his fellow soldiers who was injured in the war."

During the investigations, officials learned Barwan has been arrested in Kentucky and Illinois on similar charges.

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd says lying about being in the military to steal money from someone "is not only egregious, it's against the law."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.