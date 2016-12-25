Mostly Cloudy76° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy76° FULL FORECAST
Man dies after confrontation with Florida officers

  • Associated Press

Sunday, December 25, 2016 3:15pm

JACKSONVILLE — A black man has died after a confrontation with police outside a gas station, authorities said.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report, 41-year-old Marcus Dushane White of Jacksonville died after being taken to a hospital early Saturday.

Sheriff's Office Director Ron Lendvay told the Florida Times-Union that authorities were called to the gas station about a man bleeding from "obvious injuries" and knocking over displays.

Officers arriving at the scene found White walking in the middle of the road outside.

White "was acting irrationally and became combative as officers tried to escort him from the roadway for everybody's safety," Lendvay said. "When the officers tried to handcuff him to de-escalate the situation, he further resisted and was taken to the ground on the side of the road in the grass."

Lendvay said "a physical confrontation ensued" while White was on the ground before officers put a restraint on his legs.

White's death is under investigation. It's unclear what caused the injuries that were bleeding before officers arrived.

Lendvay said no weapons or stun guns were used to subdue White. He said a plastic bag containing white powder that tested positive for cocaine was found on White at the hospital.

Six officers were involved in the incident, Lendvay said. Their races were not released.

Jail records show White had two previous drug arrests, and he was arrested in June for violating parole.

Man dies after confrontation with Florida officers
