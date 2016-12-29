Man dies in Temple Terrace home invasion robbery; one arrested, another at large

Photo from Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Parish Devante Jordan, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with the murder of Mackelle Lemon Burnett. Temple Terrace police say Jordan and another man forced their way into Burnett's apartment on Wednesday and Burnett was fatally shot during a struggle. Police were still searching Thursday for the second suspect.

TEMPLE TERRACE — Police have arrested one man on a charge of murder and are searching for a second in connection with a fatal home invasion robbery Wednesday.

Temple Terrace police received a 911 call shortly before 6 p.m. about a shooting and burglary in progress at the Summit West Apartments, 11500 Summit West Blvd. Officers arrived and found Mackelle Lemon Burnett, 41, with at least one gunshot wound, according to a news release. Burnett was taken to Florida Hospital Tampa, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Parish Devante Jordan, 24, and another man forced their way into Burnett's apartment and a struggle began. Burnett and Jordan were shot during the struggle. Investigators believe Jordan and the second man then fled in a white Kia.

Police arrested Jordan early Thursday at St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted armed robbery with a firearm causing death and armed burglary, among other charges, and was being held without bail in the Hillsborough County jail.

Police said the second person they are seeking is a light-skinned black male with a thin build, short hair and tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a black, long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt and long pants, possibly jeans.

Records show Jordan was released from state prison in 2014 after serving four years for robbery with a deadly weapon. Last year, he was sentenced to five years of probation for carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Michael Dunn, police spokesperson for Temple Terrace, said Thursday that the investigation is ongoing and it isn't known yet if Burnett knew the two men. Dunn said police have yet to get a lead or a tip on the location of the second man.

Police asked anyone with information about the crime to call (813) 989-7110.

Times staff writer LaVendrick Smith and senior news researcher John Martin contributed to this report. Contact Tony Marrero at tmarrero@tampabay.com or (813) 226-3374. Follow @tmarrerotimes.