Man gets life sentence for killing Polk County detention deputy

BARTOW — An 35-year-old inmate convicted of killing a Polk County detention deputy has been sentenced to life in prison.

Terrence Barnett was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted in September 2015 in the 2009 murder of 48-year-old Sgt. Ronnie Brown.

Barnett's life sentence will begin after the 30-year term he's already serving for an unrelated murder, the Ledger reported.

According to authorities, Brown and seven other deputies were trying to restrain Barnett after the agitated inmate had snapped off a sprinkler head in his cell, causing water to spray. Witnesses have said Barnett, who is 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, shoved Brown into a wall, causing him to break his back. Brown died a week later from a blood clot.

After Barnett's conviction, a jury recommended by a vote of 7-5 that he be sentenced to death. However, prosecutors withdrew their intent to seek the death penalty after a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Florida's death penalty was unconstitutional because a recommendation required a simple majority vote by jurors. In October, the Florida Supreme Court mandated an unanimous jury recommendation.

