Man holding machete and gun shot by deputies in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE — A Florida man holding a machete in one hand and a gun in the other was shot by two Osceola County deputies after he opened fire on them.

WESH-TV reported that deputies responded to reports of shot being fired at a Kissimmee hotel around 9:20 p.m. Saturday. When they got there, 36-year-old Timothy Wohlfelder, 36, came out of a motel room and fired at least one shot at deputies.

Sheriff Russ Gibson told the television station that Wohlfelder refused to drop the firearm and machete he was carrying. Wolhlfelder, who was reportedly shot three times, was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is in custody.

The station reported that the deputies are on paid administrative leave pending a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigating into the shooting.