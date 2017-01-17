Man faces charges in co-worker shooting at Clearwater mobile home park

CLEARWATER — A 41-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he shot a co-worker during an argument at a Clearwater mobile home park, Pinellas County sheriff's detectives said.

Deputies responded about 1:10 p.m. to the Southern Comfort Mobile Home Park at 24479 U.S. 19 N, the Sheriff's Office said. Gregory Perry, 51, was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives took 41-year-old Clifton Moody into custody and were in the process of questioning him Tuesday afternoon before arresting him. Both Moody and the victim were laborers working in the park for Labor Ready, a temporary employment agency, said Sgt. Spencer Gross, Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Witnesses told detectives Perry and Moody had been arguing throughout the day, reportedly because Perry was upset Moody showed up to work intoxicated and hadn't been working hard enough. Detectives said Moody pulled out a handgun and shot Perry during one of the arguments and fled the scene on foot before law enforcement arrived.

Deputies found Moody within minutes of arriving. They said he was attempting to leave the park.

At the mobile home park Tuesday afternoon, no one answered the door at the management office. Several school buses dropped off groups of children at the front of the park. Their parents met them at the stop and walked them inside, past crime scene tape and flashing lights.

Moody faces a charge of second-degree murder, in addition to a violation of parole charge for a prior kidnapping and sexual battery conviction, deputies said.