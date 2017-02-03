Man released from life sentence leaves Hillsborough jail with milkshake on his mind

TAMPA — Once condemned to life in prison, 39-year-old Floyd LaFountain walked out of a Hillsborough County jail on Friday a free man, one yearning for a milkshake.

LaFountain spent 22 years in prison, beginning at age 16, for his role in a robbery in which a cohort pulled a gun and shot a man. Originally sentenced to life in prison, he was resentenced this week to the time he has already served, the result of Supreme Court decisions which held it unconstitutional to give juveniles life.

Just after 10 a.m., LaFountain, donning a brand new button-down shirt and slacks, strode through the heavy steel doors outside the Orient Road Jail and stood before a throng of TV cameras.

"My heart still goes out to the victim's family," he said. "I'm truly sorry for what happened that day."

He thanked his lawyer, Jose Barreiro, and Abe Brown Ministries, the non-profit organization that will help him reintegrate into society.

"I want to drink a milkshake and just maybe go to the beach," he said, when asked about his plans.

He will still have to serve 15 years probation.

In 1994, LaFountain and two friends ran away from their Massachusetts home, stealing a car and driving to Florida. When they ran out of money, they decided to commit a robbery.

The broke into the home of 73-year-old Manuel Huerta in the Palmetto Beach neighborhood of Tampa. Huerta confronted the teens with a knife. One of LaFountain's companions, 16year-old Kyle Moran, pointed a .22 caliber rifle at Huerta's face and pulled the trigger.

All three boys were charged with murder. Michael DuPuis, then 15, testified against his friends in exchange for 20 years. Moran and LaFountain got life.

In recent years, the U.S. and Florida Supreme Courts have held that juveniles who commit serious crimes cannot be sentenced to life or a similarly long sentence without the opportunity to have their cases reviewed.

On Wednesday, prosecutors agreed that LaFountain had served his time.

He never thought he would see this day, he said Friday morning.

Did he think he deserved a second chance?

"At times, no," he said. "And at times, yes."

This is a developing story. Check back with TampaBay.com for updates.