Clearwater man shot by roommate after fight

CLEARWATER — A Clearwater man was severely wounded after he was shot Saturday morning during a physical fight with a roommate, Clearwater police said.

The fight between the two men — one 34 years old and the other 29 — broke out around 6 a.m. at their apartment at 124 N. Jefferson Ave, police said. The younger man allegedly pulled the trigger.

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with potentially life threatening injuries, police said.

Neither man was identified because investigators had not yet apprehended the shooter, Clearwater police spokeswoman Joelle Castelli said. She did not know if the men were friends or family or what started the fight.